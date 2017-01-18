"It's a community outreach department inside the White House. I think it's an intergovernmental agency outreach … where we'll be talking to state and local governments. It's a business outreach — businesses large and small, trade associations," Scaramucci said of his new role.

But the focus, according Scaramucci, will be on "small businesses, middle class families [and] working class people."

Some say Scaramucci's position mirrors Valerie Jarrett's role in the Obama administration as a key confidante, though the former hedge fund chief downplayed the comparison on the Halftime Report.

"I think it's a little bit of an overstatement given Valerie Jarrett's close relationship with President Obama," he said. "Not that I'm not close to President-elect Trump, but we have a whole team of people that I would say are also close to him, so I don't want to overstate my position there."

Scaramucci said he will be meeting with Jarrett and her team ahead of Inauguration Day as he and the incoming administration prepare for their first 100 days.

"She has offered to turn the keys over to me to give me the help that I'm going to need to hit the ground running, which we expect to be doing at, like, 2 in the afternoon Jan. 20," he said.

Scaramucci's ultimate goal? "Let's help the most amount of people with the least amount of drama."