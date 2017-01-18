The relationship between the United States and its southern neighbor will improve under President-elect Donald Trump's first year leading the nation, incoming presidential liaison Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC on Wednesday.
"I think the United States will have an even better relationship with Mexico one year from now than we do today," Scaramucci said on "Fast Money Halftime Report."
"I think people sometimes underestimate the president-elect in terms of his ability to read people, see people in the way that could create a spirit of a win-win situation between not only the two people, but the two nations," Scaramucci continued.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital announced he had sold his $12 billion hedge fund business to take on the role of liaison to the president on Jan. 20.