Stocks mixed after inflation data and earnings; Yellen comments eyed

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as investors parsed through a series of corporate earnings and solid inflation data.

The S&P 500 chopped around breakeven, with information technology leading advancers and telecommunications lagging. The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 30 points, with UnitedHealth contributing the most losses.

"Short-term overbought conditions continue to challenge the major U.S. equity indices, which have exhibited weak short-term momentum in recent weeks," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG. "The 20-day moving average has flattened for the [S&P 500], which last occurred in the beginning of September before a more significant pullback developed."



The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.22 percent.

"This is more of a sideways move in general," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, noting the market is taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.



Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs reported quarterly results that easily topped analyst expectations, boosted by a surge in trading revenue. Citigroup posted better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profits, but sales missed consensus estimates.

Other companies that posted quarterly earnings include Fastenal and Northern Trust. Video streaming giant Netflix is scheduled to report after the bell on Wednesday.