Stocks mixed after inflation data and earnings; Yellen comments eyed

    U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as investors parsed through a series of corporate earnings and solid inflation data.

    The S&P 500 chopped around breakeven, with information technology leading advancers and telecommunications lagging. The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 30 points, with UnitedHealth contributing the most losses.

    "Short-term overbought conditions continue to challenge the major U.S. equity indices, which have exhibited weak short-term momentum in recent weeks," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG. "The 20-day moving average has flattened for the [S&P 500], which last occurred in the beginning of September before a more significant pullback developed."

    The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.22 percent.

    "This is more of a sideways move in general," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, noting the market is taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

    Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs reported quarterly results that easily topped analyst expectations, boosted by a surge in trading revenue. Citigroup posted better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profits, but sales missed consensus estimates.

    Other companies that posted quarterly earnings include Fastenal and Northern Trust. Video streaming giant Netflix is scheduled to report after the bell on Wednesday.

    In economic news, the Consumer Price Index rose 0.3 percent, in line with expectations, putting it up 2.1 percent year over year. This was also the first time CPI rose above 2 percent since 2014.

    "Similar to the rally of the broader equity indices, the steepening of the treasury yield curve has reflected burgeoning expectations for the economy and inflation," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note. "Today's macro numbers hardly suggest that the latter has started to climb at an uncomfortable pace."

    Other economic data released Wednesday included industrial production, which grew 0.8 percent in December, and the NAHB survey for January, which showed homebuilder sentiment pull back slightly. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book is also scheduled for release. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is also scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. ET.

    "In many ways, Trump has eclipsed the messaging from Fed officials," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The Fed's message is an extremely important part to the market's equation."

    Market participants have been largely focusing on Trump's plans for fiscal stimulus, deregulation of certain sectors and tax reform. The broader U.S. indexes have risen to record highs since the election. However, the Dow has held in its tightest trading range dating back to 1957 over the past month, as investors look for more details about Trump's policies.

    "The market is expecting clarity over the first few months of the administration. There remains some trepidation with regard to trade policy," said Prudential's Krosby.

    Throughout his campaign and since his victory, Trump has expressed protectionist views on trade, including the need for renegotiating key trade agreements, such as NAFTA.

    Overseas, European equities traded mostly flat, as the Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.03 percent. In Asia, stocks closed mostly higher, with the Shanghai composite advancing 0.14 percent and the Nikkei 225 rising 0.43 percent.

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    Earnings: TD Ameritrade, Netflix, Commerce Bancshares

    11:00 a.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

    2:00 p.m. Beige book

    3:00 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks to Commonwealth Club of San Francisco

    4:00 p.m. TIC data

    Thursday

    Earnings: Union Pacific, Bank of NY Mellon, American Express, IBM, Skyworks Solution, Check Point Software, KeyCorp, People's United Financial

    7:45 a.m. European Central Bank rate decision

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    8:30a .m. Housing starts

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed survey

    3:45 p.m. San Francisco Fed's Williams

    4:00 p.m. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren

    Friday

    Inauguration Day

    Earnings: General Electric, Kansas City Southern, SunTrust, Schlumberger, Rockwell Collins, Synchrony

    9:00 a.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

    1:00 p.m. San Francisco Fed's Williams

