Wall Street eyes CPI, Yellen comments

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday as traders eyed a host of data and earnings, as well as comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

On the data front, Consumer Price Index is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with industrial production and capacity utilization following on at 9:15 a.m. The NAHB housing index is due at 10:00 a.m., with the Fed's Beige Book expected at 2:00 p.m.

Later on in the day, Yellen is due to give a speech at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

On the earnings front Wednesday, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and US Bancorp are among companies set to report before the bell. Netflix is among companies set to report after the bell.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.02 percent lower on Wednesday morning.