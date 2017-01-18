    Morning Brief

    Wall Street looking up after a rough start to the shortened week

    MARKETS AND EARNINGS

    U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, after the formerly hot Dow and recently hot Nasdaq saw their lowest closes of 2017. However, it's worth noting Tuesday's Nasdaq's decline was only its second this year. (CNBC)

    Goldman Sachs (GS), a Dow component, reported earnings and revenue that beat expectations. Goldman chief Lloyd Blankfein joins CNBC from Davos at 11:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

    Citigroup beat on earnings but missed on revenue, following JPMorgan's (JPM) beat on the top and bottom lines last week. JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon joins CNBC from Davos at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

    Oil was sharply lower this morning, on expectations U.S. producers would boost output with prices hovering around 18-month highs. U.S. crude rose modestly Tuesday, making a third up session in the past four. (Reuters)


    DAVOS DEVELOPMENTS

    Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio told CNBC from Davos it's unknown whether Donald Trump as president will be "thoughtful" about policy changes or "reckless."

    With Trump's inauguration Friday, Americans better brace themselves for change, Blackstone chief Steve Schwarzman told CNBC. "If you don't like change, this will be an uncomfortable period," he added.

    Nouriel Roubini, the economist often known as "Doctor Doom," believes that Trump's policy mix doesn't make sense and will likely hurt manufacturing and lead to job losses. (CNBC)

    Populist policies promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may boost the American economy in the short run, but they pose a danger down the road, former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told CNBC.

    Outgoing Vice President Joe Biden told a Davos crowd the progressive world order is at risk of collapse. He also warned the top 1 percent of the world's wealthy need to pay their fair share, or else. (CNBC)

    TRUMP TRANSITION

    Trump's pick for HHS Secretary Rep. Tom Price begins his confirmation process today. The orthopedic surgeon, one of the staunchest critics of Obamacare on Captiol Hill, would oversee the dismantling of the law.

    In today's other confirmation hearings, Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross, Trump's pick for EPA Administrator Scott Puritt, and Gov. Nikki Haley, chosen to be U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, go before lawmakers. (NY Times)

    Trump's pick for Education secretary Betsy DeVos refused at her confirmation hearing to promise she would not privatize or strip funding from the public schools she were confirmed. (NBC News)

    The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found 69 percent of Americans call Trump's Twitter practice a "bad thing"; 52 percent disapprove of Trump's transition; and 51 percent believe Russia interfered with the election.

    CORPORATE NEWS

    Attorneys general from nine states and the District of Columbia are urging a federal judge to reject a proposed class action settlement involving millions of allegedly defective Remington rifles including the iconic Model 700. (CNBC)

    Target (TGT) lowered its comparable store sales and earnings forecasts for the fourth quarter, citing softer-than-expected holiday sales at physical stores, despite "growth of more than 40 percent" online. (Reuters)

    Netflix (NFLX), which reports quarterly earnings after the bell, has signed a deal with Jerry Seinfeld for two standup comedy specials and exclusive rights to his series "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee." (Variety)


    BY THE NUMBERS

    Three Fed officials speak today, including Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan at 9 a.m. ET, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at 11 a.m. ET, and Fed Chair Janet Yellen at 3 p.m. ET.

    Today marks the busiest day of this week for economic numbers, including the December consumer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET, December industrial production at 9:15 a.m. ET, the National Association of Home Builders sentiment index for January at 10 a.m. ET, and the Fed's Beige Book at 2 p.m. ET.

    Even though mortgage rates fell back to their lowest level in a month, they did little to drive new loan applications, which were flat last week. But refis, which have been dropping, rose 7 percent.

    STOCKS TO WATCH

    United Continental (UAL) beat estimates with quarterly adjusted earnings and revenue. The stock was lower in premarket trading, as the airline reported a decline in passenger unit revenue.

    CSX (CSX) missed estimates on earnings, but beat on revenue. The stock was under pressure, with results hit by a strengthening dollar and low commodity prices. The railroad did see business conditions improving.

    Adobe's (ADBE) board has approved a new $2.5 billion buyback program to run through the end of fiscal 2019. The software firm was near the end of a $2 billion buyback set to run through the end of fiscal 2017.

    The Bill & Melinda Gates foundation said it would sell more than half of its nearly one million shares of Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) shares over the next three years in order to comply with federal tax rules.

    Qualcomm (QCOM) plans to "vigorously contest" a complaint by the FTC, which claimed the chipmaker was in violation of US competition laws.

    HSBC (HSBC), the biggest bank in Europe, said it would move staff to Paris from Britain after Brexit becomes effective, according to the CEO.

    Pearson (PSO) cut its profit outlook for the next two years and its 2017 dividend, the latest in a series of warnings from the British publisher, which saw its stock losing about a quarter of its value.

    Western Digital (WDC) may buy a 20 percent stake in Toshiba's semiconductor business, according to a Japanese newspaper. Toshiba and Western Digital are partners in a flash memory plant in Yokkaichi.

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit is expanding its low cost smartphone program known as Android One to the U.S. market within a few months, according to a report in The Information.

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise has agreed to buy data storage startup SimpliVity for $650 million in cash. SimpliVity was recently valued at $1 billion.