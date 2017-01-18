Wall Street looking up after a rough start to the shortened week

Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio told CNBC from Davos it's unknown whether Donald Trump as president will be "thoughtful" about policy changes or "reckless."
With Trump's inauguration Friday, Americans better brace themselves for change, Blackstone chief Steve Schwarzman told CNBC. "If you don't like change, this will be an uncomfortable period," he added.
Nouriel Roubini, the economist often known as "Doctor Doom," believes that Trump's policy mix doesn't make sense and will likely hurt manufacturing and lead to job losses. (CNBC)
Populist policies promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may boost the American economy in the short run, but they pose a danger down the road, former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told CNBC.
Outgoing Vice President Joe Biden told a Davos crowd the progressive world order is at risk of collapse. He also warned the top 1 percent of the world's wealthy need to pay their fair share, or else. (CNBC)