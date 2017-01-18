Wall Street looking up after a rough start to the shortened week

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, after the formerly hot Dow and recently hot Nasdaq saw their lowest closes of 2017. However, it's worth noting Tuesday's Nasdaq's decline was only its second this year. (CNBC)

Goldman Sachs (GS), a Dow component, reported earnings and revenue that beat expectations. Goldman chief Lloyd Blankfein joins CNBC from Davos at 11:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Citigroup beat on earnings but missed on revenue, following JPMorgan's (JPM) beat on the top and bottom lines last week. JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon joins CNBC from Davos at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Oil was sharply lower this morning, on expectations U.S. producers would boost output with prices hovering around 18-month highs. U.S. crude rose modestly Tuesday, making a third up session in the past four. (Reuters)