Your first trade for Wednesday, January 18

    The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

    Steve Grasso was a buyer of Wal-Mart.

    David Seaburg was a buyer of Netflix. The company reports quarterly results after Wednesday's market close.

    Brian Kelly was a buyer of PepsiCo as a 'weak dollar' play.

    Guy Adami was a buyer of Qualcomm.

    Trader disclosure: On January 17, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Steve Grasso's firm is long AGN, BIIB, CHK, COG, CUBA, DIA, FCX, GLD, ICE, KDUS, MFIN, MJNA, MSFT, NE, REGN, RIG, SPY, TITXF, VIRT,WDR, WLL, ZNGA. Grasso is long CHK, EEM, EVGN, GDX, KBH, MJNA, MON, MU, OLN, PFE, PHM, SPY, T, TWTR. Grasso's children own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. No shorts. Brian Kelly is long C, FCX, GDX, TSLA, SLV, Bitcoin. David Seaburg: Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore.


