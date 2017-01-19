How a Burger King employee became a self-made millionaire by selling cars

Just how lucrative is the self-made millionaire's custom car-building enterprise?

Most cars he builds start at $125,000, and they can go for up to $500,000. "The only limitations really are your pocketbook," he says.

For a car that retails for $250,000, Vetter will take home about $133,000. That gives him a gross margin of 53%.



The biggest perk that comes with the job is driving the final product, Vetter says: "The sense of pride when somebody asks, 'Where did you get that vehicle?' I tell them I built it from scratch. ... And you can see the deep admiration that they have for you when they realize that you really did do that."

When it comes to succeeding as an entrepreneur, "there's not really any trick," the self-made millionaire tells CNBC. "I'm living proof that everyone of us can have anything that they want. You simply set a target and work towards it. It may not arrive as fast as you hoped, but if you keep working at it, it will come."