How a Burger King employee became a self-made millionaire by selling cars

Former Burger King employee Mike Vetter no longer flips burgers — now he flips cars, and he makes a killing.
The Florida-based entrepreneur has always been fascinated with exotic vehicles and got his start in the auto industry by building kit cars. He would buy a Pontiac Fiero, take the body off of it, use it to build replicas of Ferraris and Lamborghinis, and sell them for a small profit.
"Everything was going great," Vetter says on CNBC's "Blue Collar Millionaires." That is, until he got a cease and desist letter from Ferrari and Lamborghini.