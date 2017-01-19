After hours buzz: AXP, IBM, SWKS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:



Shares of American Express fell 1 percent in extended trading after the credit card company missed on earnings, but beat on revenue. American Express reported fourth-quarter earnings of 91 cents per share on revenue of $8.02 billion while analysts expected 98 cents per share on revenue of $7.95 billion, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.

IBM shares dropped nearly 3 percent after hours, despite posting earnings that beat analyst estimates. The technology company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.01 per share on revenue of $21.77 billion, while analysts expected $4.88 per share on revenue of $21.64 billion, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters. However, revenue fell year-over-year for the 19th straight quarter.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions soared nearly 9 percent during extended hours trading, after the semiconductor manufacturer beat Street estimates and announced their new $500 million stock repurchase program. The Apple parts supplier reported first-quarter earnings of $1.61 per share on revenue of $914 million. Wall Street projected earnings of $1.58 per share on revenue of $903 million. Shares of Apple's audio chip supplier, Cirrus, also surged during extended trading, up more than 3 percent at $57.35 a share.

WPX shares jumped more than 3 percent in after hours following reports that the energy company spent $775 million to boost its Delaware holdings. WPX plans to finance the transaction through a combination of proceeds from an equity issuance and cash on hand.