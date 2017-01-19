After hours buzz: AXP, IBM, SWKS & more

    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

    Shares of American Express fell 1 percent in extended trading after the credit card company missed on earnings, but beat on revenue. American Express reported fourth-quarter earnings of 91 cents per share on revenue of $8.02 billion while analysts expected 98 cents per share on revenue of $7.95 billion, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.

    IBM shares dropped nearly 3 percent after hours, despite posting earnings that beat analyst estimates. The technology company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.01 per share on revenue of $21.77 billion, while analysts expected $4.88 per share on revenue of $21.64 billion, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters. However, revenue fell year-over-year for the 19th straight quarter.

    Shares of Skyworks Solutions soared nearly 9 percent during extended hours trading, after the semiconductor manufacturer beat Street estimates and announced their new $500 million stock repurchase program. The Apple parts supplier reported first-quarter earnings of $1.61 per share on revenue of $914 million. Wall Street projected earnings of $1.58 per share on revenue of $903 million. Shares of Apple's audio chip supplier, Cirrus, also surged during extended trading, up more than 3 percent at $57.35 a share.

    WPX shares jumped more than 3 percent in after hours following reports that the energy company spent $775 million to boost its Delaware holdings. WPX plans to finance the transaction through a combination of proceeds from an equity issuance and cash on hand.

