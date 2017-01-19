American Express reported quarterly earnings that fell short of analysts' expectations on Thursday.

The stock initially fell 1 percent in late trading before reversing. It was last seen trading modestly higher.

The credit card issuer posted fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 91 cents on revenue of $8.02 billion. Analysts projected American Express to report earnings of 98 cents a share on $7.95 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Kenneth Chenault, CEO and chairman of American Express, said the company's fourth-quarter results "reflect substantial progress" on its commitment to changing the trajectory of its business.

"We are ahead of plans to reset our cost base and improve our operating efficiency. We were able to make substantial investments to capitalize on opportunities in the marketplace and strengthen our competitive position," Chenault said in a statement.

The company said in December that Americans were expecting to spend significantly more during the holiday season than they did in 2015, citing American Express Spending & Saving Tracker data.

Those predictions mirrored recent economic data that suggests a stronger consumer. On Friday, the National Retail Federation said retail sales increased 4 percent in November and December, topping an industry estimate that predicted they would rise 3.6 percent. Last month, The Conference Board said consumer optimism about the economy hit its highest level since August 2001.

As of their Wednesday close, American Express shares have rallied about 23 percent in the past year.

Last week, Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "perform." The firm said the credit card issuer could benefit from improved corporate spending and Donald Trump's tax reform policies.



— CNBC's Tae Kim and Krystina Gustafson contributed to this report.