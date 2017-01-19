There's "a lot of nervousness" in the entire Asia-Pacific region ahead of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later in the global day, said former U.S. ambassador to China, Gary Locke.

Speaking to CNBC's Squawk Box, Locke said the region—including nemesis China—was waiting to see exactly what the new administration would do amid Trump's tough talk on trade.

"A lot of people are simply waiting," he added. Locke was ambassador to China from 2011 to 2014 in the Obama administration.

Trump has ratcheted up the rhetoric against the world's second largest economy in the last few week and has appointed China hawks into his administration, raising questions about his intents.