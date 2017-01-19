Asian markets were a mixed bag early on Friday, after U.S. stocks fell overnight as risk sentiment sours ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration and investors look ahead to China GDP, retail sales and industrial production.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.35 percent in early trade, after initially opening negative.

Shares of Panasonic were up 1.26 percent, after it announced an extension of its partnership with Tesla beyond batteries and into autonomous driving technology. Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings saw its stock jump 1.84 percent, after Brazilian financial newspaper Valor Economico reported that Kirin would sell its Brazilian beer operations to Heineken.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 were down 0.58 percent, dragged by material and financial plays.

Biotech company CSL bucked the trend to extend its rally to trade up 1.77 percent, after it lifted its full-year profit growth forecast to 18-20 percent growth from 11 percent earlier announced in August.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi was weaker by 0.22 percent.

Over in the U.S., the Dow Jones industrial average posted its fifth day of losses, down 0.37 percent at 19,732.4. The S&P 500 closed 0.36 percent lower at 2,263.69, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.28 percent to finish at 5,540.08.