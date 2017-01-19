    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian shares mixed; Nikkei up 0.4%, ASX down 0.6%, Kospi slips 0.2%

    Asian markets were a mixed bag early on Friday, after U.S. stocks fell overnight as risk sentiment sours ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration and investors look ahead to China GDP, retail sales and industrial production.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.35 percent in early trade, after initially opening negative.

    Shares of Panasonic were up 1.26 percent, after it announced an extension of its partnership with Tesla beyond batteries and into autonomous driving technology. Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings saw its stock jump 1.84 percent, after Brazilian financial newspaper Valor Economico reported that Kirin would sell its Brazilian beer operations to Heineken.

    Australia's S&P/ASX 200 were down 0.58 percent, dragged by material and financial plays.

    Biotech company CSL bucked the trend to extend its rally to trade up 1.77 percent, after it lifted its full-year profit growth forecast to 18-20 percent growth from 11 percent earlier announced in August.

    Over in South Korea, the Kospi was weaker by 0.22 percent.

    Over in the U.S., the Dow Jones industrial average posted its fifth day of losses, down 0.37 percent at 19,732.4. The S&P 500 closed 0.36 percent lower at 2,263.69, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.28 percent to finish at 5,540.08.

    The dollar had initially risen as high as 101.73 against a basket of currencies on the back of strong U.S. economic data, but slipped to trade 101.15 during early Asian time.

    "With less than 24 hours to go before Donald Trump becomes the President of the United States, investors are dumping dollars ahead of the inauguration as they worry about the new President's trade and currency policies," said Kathy Lien, Managing Director of FX Strategy for BK Asset Management, in a note early Friday.

    Lien warned that "politics will overshadow economics" on Inauguration Day with four or five executive actions to be taken on the first day.

    Aside from Trump-related news, China's fourth-quarter and full-year gross domestic product figures will likely be on investors' radar.

    In the broader currency market, the yen strengthened above the 115 handle to trade at 114.97 against the greenback, while the Australian dollar traded at $0.7554.

    The euro fetched $1.0655 against the dollar, after the European Central Bank left monetary policy unchanged and maintained its bond-buying program on Thursday.

