Bank of America's CEO is getting worried about what Europe is turning into

The chief executive officer of the Bank of America Corporation has highlighted his concerns over the structural issues that Europe is facing, which he predicts could have consequences for his company.



"(Brexit) is unprecedented obviously," Brian Moynihan, told a panel hosted by CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.



"People have to remember the point about the synergy between the banks and the economy; it's also the bank's capital markets and the economy. And any time you divide that in pieces it's not as effective," he said when asked about the issues banks face after the U.K. quits the EU.