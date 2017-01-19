Bond investors eye auction, Mnuchin, Yellen

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday morning as investors looked to the confirmation hearing of President-elect Donald Trump's Treasury pick, comments from Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen and the auction of $13 billion in 10-year TIPS.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.4297 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0097 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

Congress may ask Steven Mnuchin questions about his role in his former firm's foreclosures on homeowners, but markets are also going to watch for the former Goldman Sachs partner's comments about the dollar. Comments about China and its currency will also be of big interest.