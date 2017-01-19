    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    Check Point Software shares rise after earnings beat

    Shares of Check Point Software rose Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter profits.

    The Tel Aviv-based software company reported earnings of $1.46 a share, ex-items, on revenue of $487 million. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the firm to earn $1.25 a share on revenue of $478 million.

    Shares climbed more than 6 percent in midday trade to top $95.70 a share.

    Check Point had "triple digit growth across our focus areas of mobile and advanced threat prevention" and "double-digit growth" in security gateways, Gil Shwed, founder and CEO, said in a statement.

