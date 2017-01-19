Conservative economist Hassett on Trump's short list to lead Council of Economic Advisors: Official

Conservative economist Kevin Hassett is "on a long short list" to take the helm of the Council of Economic Advisors in the Trump administration, CNBC has learned.

Hassett, director of research for domestic policy for the American Enterprise Institute, is a tax expert with a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. His presence in the administration would address the concern of some economists, including former Republican and Democratic chairmen of the panel, that Trump lacked academic economists on his team. Hassett has published several articles in the peer-reviewed American Economic Review.