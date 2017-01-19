Cramer Remix: Stop worrying! The Trump inauguration sell-off is not here to stay

Shares of DexCom surged 25 percent last Friday after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave its latest device a favorable designation. Meaning, the government will soon offer Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.

DexCom is the maker of continuous glucose monitoring systems that assist people with diabetes with reading blood sugar levels without having to prick their finger with a needle.

Cramer spoke with DexCom's CEO Kevin Sayer, who said he was also shocked at the news when he heard it.

"I was at JPMorgan telling people 2018 at that conference, and so it's good to be wrong," Sayer said.

Since the election, Cramer has been dividing stocks into whether they are Trump stocks or non-Trump stocks. One stock that he thinks the market has misdiagnosed is PPG Industries, the specialty chemical company that makes proprietary glass, paints and coatings.

After Trump's victory, some investors worried that PPG could be under fire as a non-Trump stock because it purchased Mexican paint maker Comex for $2.3 billion just over two years ago. Cramer attributed this as the reason why the stock has lagged behind the other industrials post-election.

However, Cramer debunked those worries, as PPG has a localized manufacturing model—meaning, it makes goods in the same country that they sell them, including dozens of plans in the U.S. He spoke with PPG's chairman and CEO Mike McGarry, who said he is happy with the Comex business.

"Our Comex business is a local business. We make paint local, we sell it local. We are also the largest painter of cars in Mexico and industrial products, and those stay in Mexico. And the ones that come in the U.S., if he [Trump] wants to change production around, we paint them in the U.S., too. So we are agnostic on where the cars are made," McGarry said.

In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on various stocks from callers:

CVS Health Corp: "CVS is a very good company, but you know what, it's bricks-and-mortar retail. My charitable trust owns Walgreens. We own it because of the combination of Rite Aid and Walgreens would be good. But otherwise we would not own it because brick-and-mortar retail is bearish."

Cheniere Energy: "The trade in Cheniere is over because the great Charif Souki, who got us in very low and then got us out very high is gone. I'm not a backer without Charif Souki."