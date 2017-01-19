CSX shares tracking for best day in 36 years amid reported activist interest

Hunter Harrison is stepping down as CEO of Canadian Pacific Railway and partnering with activist investor Paul Hilal in an effort to put Harrison into CSX's senior management, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Hilal launched his activist fund Mantle Ridge after leaving William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management last year. Mantle has raised more than $1 billion for a single investment, a source familiar with the matter told the Journal.



CSX shares leaped more than 19 percent, tracking for their best day since Nov. 3, 1980, when shares climbed 21.15 percent. Shares hit an all-time high in morning trade.

Harrison is departing as CEO five months earlier than originally scheduled. Canadian Pacific's President and Chief Operating Officer Keith Creel will take on the role starting January 31.

Additionally, CSX reported earnings on Tuesday, missing profit estimates by a penny at 49 cents per share, though revenue topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company said it remains optimistic due to improving business conditions, citing a stronger U.S. dollar and low commodity prices.

The railroad company's stock is currently leading the Dow Jones transportation average, which briefly climbed more than 1 percent Thursday, outperforming the broader markets.

CSX, Mantle Ridge, Hunter Harrison, and Canadian Pacific did not immediately respond to CNBC requests for comment.

