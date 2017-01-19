ECB's monetary policy is 'politically awkward': Citi economist

The different inflation dynamics between the euro zone as a whole and Germany make the region's monetary policy "politically" awkward, the global chief economist at Citigroup told CNBC.

The latest figures showed that inflation stood at 1.1 percent in December across the euro area. However, in the region's biggest economy - Germany - inflation was 1.7 percent, way closer to the 2 percent that the ECB has targeted.

"Inflation in the euro zone is still below target, there's no need to raise rates or to tighten monetary policy," Willem Buiter, global chief economist at Citigroup, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.