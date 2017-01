Spain is a source of stability in Europe: BBVA executive chairman 1 Hour Ago | 01:41

Europe needs leadership, the chairman of Spain's second-largest bank, urged on Thursday, ahead of upcoming elections in some of the region's biggest economies.

Francisco Gonzalez, executive chairman of BBVA, said Germany, France, Spain and Italy need to show strong leadership.

"Europe definitely needs leadership," Gonzalez told CNBC.

"I hope Europe will put some plans on the table in order to move forward."