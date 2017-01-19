European bourses set to open higher; Draghi speech in focus

Analysts do not expect any changes to the ECB's monetary policy for now but will be looking for details as to how that may change throughout the year.

Meanwhile, a number of U.K.-based banks, including Lloyds and HSBC, have said they could open subsidiaries in other European countries and transfer staff as Britain prepares to leave the EU.

Another market focus this Thursday is in the U.S. as President-elect Trump prepares to take office on Friday. Donald Trump will be speaking at a pre-inauguration event later this Thursday.