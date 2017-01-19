Full interview with Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman on 'massive geopolitical' risk, Trump

Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James Gorman shared his views on the markets and Donald Trump in an exclusive interview Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

When asked if geopolitical risks are being priced in by the market, he said: "Not really ... We've got massive geopolitical uncertainty. We've got the second largest economy in the world China going through a major transition. There's a lot of geopolitical risk in the obvious regions North Korea, parts of Middle East. ... There's a lot to remain cautious about, and I think our house position, and certainly how I feel, is the world is getting better, but this will not be in a straight line."



In the interview at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, he also discussed:

