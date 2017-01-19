Why one manager quit a six-figure Google job to help other women break into tech

After years of navigating grad school and having to leave one position because of sexual harassment, Allison Esposito finally landed a dream job working as a content manager at Google Play. Her hard work had paid off and she had the career to show for it.

But even while making six figures at a company she says "really take cares of their workers," she couldn't ignore the many obstacles faced by women in tech.

Often, women weren't being hired at all. According to a study by the group Hiring Solved, women comprise only 19.6 percent of the staff of the top 25 tech companies.

Esposito, who describes always having had an "entrepreneurial streak," knew she had to do something. The best way to start, she figured, was to bring people together.

HOW IT BEGAN

In 2014, she started a coffee meet up that expanded out from dozens of friends and acquaintances to hundreds in just a week. With a rapidly growing number of members, including those outside of New York, the group developed an online presence including a newsletter and job board.

Before Esposito knew it, Tech Ladies had grown to include over 6,000 women.

