Gov. Scott Walker calls for state-focused solution to Obamacare repeal

The Trump administration must follow through on its vows to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and let states take the reins in the replacement process, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker told CNBC on Thursday.

"When it comes to Obamacare, I think it's pretty clear: We want people to follow through on their promises here in Washington," the governor told "Squawk Box."

"That means getting rid of Obamacare, repealing it outright, and then coming back and putting in place a replacement that moves more towards a market-driven solution."

Walker, who is also chairman of the Republican Governors Association, argued for a localized approach to health care, using his own state as an example of success without Obamacare.

"We're one of the best states in the nation in terms of coverage," Walked said. "We have one foundation called No Insurance Gap, and we didn't take the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, we didn't set up a state exchange, yet we have one of the lowest rates of uninsured in the country."

"We can do it elsewhere as well. Just give us the flexibility to do it state by state," he added.

While Walker and his state's legislature did opt out of expanding Medicaid programs via Obamacare in 2012, the governor created a plan that was similar to the expansion, but at a smaller scale, saying it would control federal government involvement in the state.

In September, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Wisconsin's uninsured rate had fallen to just under 6 percent from 9 percent in two years, placing Wisconsin in the top six states with the lowest uninsured rates, tied with Rhode Island.



Data from the Department of Health and Human Services show that the Affordable Care Act still had an impact on Wisconsin patients through other reforms like the end to lifetime limits, continued parental coverage for individuals under age 26 and free preventative care.

According to HHS, 211,000 Wisconsinites have gained coverage since Obamacare was enacted in 2010.

Later on Thursday, Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson told CNBC that the repeal and replacement process for the Affordable Care Act will be far more complex than many assume, and will need help from Democrats.