How a one-two, Trump-Yellen punch may move interest rates

Interest rates could try recent highs on the potent combination of a hawkish Janet Yellen and the pro-growth talk that is likely to come from Donald Trump in the next couple days.
Trump will be sworn in as 45th U.S. president on Friday, and the markets are looking for him to play up his pledges to push forward tax breaks and infrastructure spending early in his administration. He may also take actions in his first days that reduce regulation and define his commitment to the promises he's made voters. That could be seen as a near-term negative for Treasury prices and would send yields higher.
Already, bond yields were on the rise Thursday, lifted by surprising remarks from Fed Chair Yellen on Wednesday afternoon and economic reports Thursday morning showing decades-low jobless claims, an 11.3 percent jump in housing starts and a two-year high in mid-Atlantic manufacturing activity. Also a factor was the Wednesday report of a jump in headline consumer price index inflation to a more than two-year high of 2.1 percent year over year in December.