How a one-two, Trump-Yellen punch may move interest rates

"I don't think we're going to see a huge surge in optimism again. We're not going to get another leg off of it, but I also don't think we're going to go back to where we were in October."

In her comments, Yellen said she expects a few rate hikes this year and that the fed funds target rate could get to 3 percent by 2019 — all in line with the Fed's forecasts. But it was Yellen's seemingly confident embrace of those targets that got the market's attention. Markets had been skeptical of the Fed forecast, and many economists had expected just two rate increases this year, not the three in the central bank's projection.

"She certainly gave the market a big push. Just looking at March probabilities, they went from an 18 percent chance (of a rate hike) to 25," said Aaron Kohli, rate strategist at BMO. "The market went from pricing slightly less than two hikes to slightly more than two hikes in 2017." He said expectations in the fed funds futures for a June rate rise went to 93 percent from 85 percent after Yellen spoke.

The 10-year Treasury yield also snapped to 2.43 percent after Yellen spoke and was as high as 2.48 percent Thursday, its highest level since Jan. 3. The two-year yield rose as well, but the curve flattened, meaning the gap between two-year yields and 10-year yields narrowed. The two-year was as high as 1.25 percent Thursday.

Yellen was scheduled to speak again and take questions Thursday evening at 8 p.m. ET at a Stanford University event. The Fed next meets Feb. 1 and while it is not expected to take action, the gathering could result in some more hawkish talk.

Kohli said the next target for the 10-year would be 2.52 percent, and then 2.60 percent.