"Busch will introduce itself to a new generation of beer drinkers, drawing on decades of equity as a brand that stays true to its name," the company said. Busch was launched in 1955, the first new brand Anheuser-Busch introduced after the end of Prohibition in the U.S.

Meanwhile, a 60-second ad for Bud Light, the NFL's official beer, will feature new tagline "Famous Among Friends," a line it worked on with agency Wieden + Kennedy New York.

A-B's vice president of marketing Marcel Marcondes said that the buzz around advertising matched the excitement around the event itself.

"The Super Bowl has become one of those increasingly rare cultural moments in time when consumers anticipate and talk about the commercials as much as the event itself.

"For Super Bowl 51, we are not just creating ads for the game, but kicking off strategic creative campaigns for the year. For that reason, we're debuting new work that we believe will resonate before, during and long after game day."

Super Bowl broadcaster Fox is reportedly asking for more than $5 million per 30-second ad slot at the event, which means A-B has potentially spent $30 million on advertising. When asked about its media spend for the Super Bowl, an Anheuser Busch spokesperson said in an emailed statement: "A-B never confirms our marketing or media budgets. That outlet (Variety) sourced their figures from the network (Fox) or Kantar media and we can't confirm those figures."