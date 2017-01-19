    Davos - World Economic Forum

    'I'm not a fan of getting rid of Dodd-Frank,' says Morgan Stanley CEO

    Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James Gorman told CNBC on Thursday there are elements of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act that need to be "curtailed," but he said he's not in favor of scrapping the whole thing.

    "I'll be very clear about this, I'm not a fan of getting rid of Dodd-Frank," Gorman said in a wide-ranging interview on "Squawk Box," from the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

    "There are elements of Dodd-Frank that clearly need to be curtailed," he argued. "Parts of the Volcker Rule are unambiguously affecting market liquidity. And the Federal Reserve's own work has demonstrated that."

