In Trump country, these voters aren't feeling any buyer's remorse

WILKES BARRE, Pa. — Donald Trump moves into the Oval Office on Friday as the most disliked president to do so in recent memory, but many voters in this blue collar area who helped him win the White House have not lost faith amid a bizarre transition.

Kerri Lieback, who voted for President Barack Obama twice, said mistrust of Hillary Clinton and her use of a private email server at the State Department contributed to her vote for Trump. Still, Trump's recent admission that he may not have meant his controversial campaign pledge to "lock her up" does not bother Lieback.

"It's all stuff that when he was saying it I thought it was for shock value. There's nothing set in stone, just like with every other president," said Lieback, a 43-year-old mother who waits tables at the Alpine Downtown Eatery.

The period since the November election has seen Trump apparently contradict some campaign promises, clash with U.S. intelligence officials, provoke foreign powers and feud with political rivals on Twitter. Still, most Trump voters in the former Democratic stronghold counties of Luzerne and Northampton who spoke to CNBC said they have seen nothing yet to make them waver in supporting him.

"I have the highest confidence in this guy. I think this guy will stand up to anybody," said John Cordora, a 63-year-old retired business broker from the borough of Luzerne who played down Trump's frequent tweets and choices of wealthy business people for Cabinet spots.