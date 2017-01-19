Jack Dorsey says the best investment he ever made cost him nothing   

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey notched his first billion in 2012.

While he briefly fell out of that exclusive club in early 2016, today Dorsey is back in with an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion.

In Tim Ferriss' latest book, "Tools of Titans," which explores the daily routines and habits of world-class performers, the author asks Dorsey about the most worthwhile investment he's ever made — and it isn't in a tech company, stock or real estate.

"Taking the time to walk to work every day," the self-made billionaire tells Ferriss. "Five miles, one hour and 15 minutes."

