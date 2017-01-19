After graduating from Indiana University, Mark Cuban moved into a three-bedroom "dump" with five friends and worked as a bartender to make ends meet.

At age 32, he reached millionaire status when he sold his first company, MicroSolutions, and at age 40, he joined the billionaire club after selling his second company, Broadcast.com. Today, the entrepreneur owns the Dallas Mavericks and has an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion.



According to the self-made billionaire, following your passion is overrated.



At a day-long conference sponsored by Clever Talks in San Diego last week, Cuban exposed three of the biggest misconceptions about running a successful business, reports Lori Weisberg of The San Diego Union-Tribune.