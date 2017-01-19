Morgan Stanley CEO says 4% growth unlikely, even with Trump policies

    Davos - World Economic Forum

    With big moves recently in currencies, interest rates, oil, and stocks, investors "can't sit" on their hands, Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James Gorman told CNBC on Thursday.

    The market "screams" for participants to have a point of view, Gorman added.

    The policies from President-elect Donald Trump will be a key factor, but he argued it's "unlikely" the economy would grow at a 4 percent pace. "Four percent would be a massive move," he said.

    "But if we're at a solid 3 percent growth, I think that's a really good outlook for the U.S.," Gorman said, appearing on "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

    Gorman also said:

    • The market environment is good for trading.
    • Morgan Stanley is on track to hit its goals.
    • Tax changes would have a big impact.
    • Global political changes carry uncertainty.
    • Geopolitical risk is a reason for caution.
    • China has risks, but Morgan Stanley needs to be there.
    • Brexit is disappointing from an economic view.
    • Morgan Stanley is working on post-Brexit plans.

    Morgan Stanley on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations.

    Last week Reuters reported the bank laid off several senior investment bankers and cut bonuses by about 15 percent because of a decline in revenue stemming from deal-making and capital-raising across Wall Street.

    Chief Financial Officer Jon Pruzan told CNBC recent staff changes were not "cuts" and were part of a normal process of personnel management.

    Following last week's better-than-expected earnings and revenue fromJPMorgan, Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC from Davos on Wednesday the stock market could go even higher with the tax and regulatory reforms fromTrump.

    Trump's inauguration is set for Friday.

    Earlier this week from Davos, Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan told "Squawk Box" rates have been going up for the right reasons, including rising wages and a growing economy.

    BofA reported mixed results last week, with earnings exceeding estimates but revenue falling slightly short of expectations. The bank did say it expects to earn $600 million in additional net interest income in the current quarter.

    During a Davos panel discussion Thursday, Moynihan said he's concerned about the structural issues facing Europe, which he predicts could have consequences for BofA.

