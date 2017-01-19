Morgan Stanley CEO says 4% growth unlikely, even with Trump policies

With big moves recently in currencies, interest rates, oil, and stocks, investors "can't sit" on their hands, Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James Gorman told CNBC on Thursday.

The market "screams" for participants to have a point of view, Gorman added.



The policies from President-elect Donald Trump will be a key factor, but he argued it's "unlikely" the economy would grow at a 4 percent pace. "Four percent would be a massive move," he said.

"But if we're at a solid 3 percent growth, I think that's a really good outlook for the U.S.," Gorman said, appearing on "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Gorman also said:

The market environment is good for trading.

Morgan Stanley is on track to hit its goals.

Tax changes would have a big impact.

Global political changes carry uncertainty.

Geopolitical risk is a reason for caution.

China has risks, but Morgan Stanley needs to be there.

Brexit is disappointing from an economic view.

Morgan Stanley is working on post-Brexit plans.

Morgan Stanley on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations.

Last week Reuters reported the bank laid off several senior investment bankers and cut bonuses by about 15 percent because of a decline in revenue stemming from deal-making and capital-raising across Wall Street.