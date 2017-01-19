Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are down after Wednesday's mixed close. Investors will listen closely to Treasury Secretary-Designate Steve Mnuchin today as his confirmation hearing begins.

STUDENT LOANS

-The federal government is suing the nation's biggest student loan operator for overcharging borrowers. And a new report shows data from the Department of Education grossly underestimated the extent of student loan defaults.

OIL/ ENERGY



-U.S.crude prices area bit higher today, hovering around the $51 level.