As Obama administration officials are heading out the door, customers keep coming to buy Obamacare plans.

More than 8.8 million people so far this health insurance enrollment season have signed up for plans on the federal Obamacare marketplace that serves residents of 39 states, slightly outpacing the number plan selections seen at the same time last year, officials said.

The tally is almost 100,000 people higher than the number of people who had signed up on HealthCare.gov at this point last year.