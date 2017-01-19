Pizza Hut plans to open more stores, create 11,000 jobs

Pizza Hut is about to go on a hiring spree.

The pizza chain said Thursday it will hire 11,000 new pizza makers, delivery drivers and store managers.

"While we don't have a set deadline, we know we are headed into one of our more busy times of the year and our restaurants across the country are working hard to hire team members that will deliver a quick and reliable pizza experience for pizza lovers nationwide," Kelly McCulloch, Pizza Hut's senior director of human resources, told CNBC.



The company said the hiring is part a plan to expand the number of U.S. stores to 8,500 over the next few years.



The new hires and their families will be eligible to receive 50 percent off tuition at Excelsior College to take "career-boosting educational courses" at the nonprofit online school. The program, known as the Life Unboxed EDU initiative, was launched in 2015.

"We're committed to improving the overall customer experience," McCulloch said in a statement. "This starts with our restaurants recruiting top talent, and training team members to perform at their absolute best."