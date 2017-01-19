PRO Uncut: Top chart analyst Jeff deGraaf says market is likely to take a pause

Jeff deGraaf, head technical analyst at Renaissance Macro Research, believes the market is set to take a pause after a 5 percent rally in the past three months.

"The market is likely to consolidate given momentum, seasonality, flows and sentiment. This is most likely a pause, not a correction," deGraaf told CNBC.

"Cyclicality, and more importantly, global cyclicality, looks good to us, that includes European banks and emerging markets," he said.

The technical analyst reveals his investment outlook and is joined by Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA, who shares her outlook for earnings season.

This interview, along with other premium content, is only available to PRO members.