This Silicon Valley CEO can't stand the word 'unicorn'

While some Silicon Valley CEOs may still covet the "unicorn" label, for others, it's become a dirty word.

"I even told our employees don't use that word at all — it doesn't matter," Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom told CNBC.

Still, Zoom — whose video conferencing software competes with products from public enterprise giants like Microsoft and Cisco — officially joined that coveted club on this week. On Tuesday, the company announced it had raised $100 million in venture capital funding in a Series D round round led by Sequoia Capital at a post-money valuation of $1 billion.