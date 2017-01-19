Time for Trump to remove sanctions against Russian banks, says VTB President

"I think Mr. Trump should remove sanctions against the four leading Russian banks," said Kostin, pointing out that the country's banks could not privatize any further or borrow from institutions in the West due to the restrictions.

"We definitely very much believe from what Mr. Trump said that he would have a much more constructive dialogue with Russia on international affairs as well as bilateral," he continued, sounding an optimistic tone with regards to his expectations for the incoming administration.

The VTB president also spoke to what he saw as the potential for financial institutions in a world beyond sanctions.

"It would be very helpful. It didn't kill us, we are still working and we are still making profit in Russia, but of course that very much made our future not as bright as we expected."