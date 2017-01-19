Time for Trump to remove sanctions against Russian banks, says VTB President

President-elect Donald Trump should prioritize lifting sanctions on Russian banks, the President ofRussia's second-biggest lender said at theWorld Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.
It is unfair that U.S.financials have risen 30 percent in the wake of Trump's victory given Wall Street strongly backed Democrat Hillary Clinton for the presidency, whileRussian banking stocks have barely moved, contended Andrey Kostin, president and chairman of VTB Bank.
Time for the President-elect to 'compensate' for this, quipped Kostin, as he raised the topic of the sanctions imposed by the U.S. on certain Russian financial institutions in 2014 in response to his government's activities in Ukraine.