Trump success would boost retail market: Ahold Delhaize CEO

President-elect Donald Trump policies to boost the economic performance in the U.S. would compound consumer confidence and help the retail market grow, according to the chief executive of Dutch-Belgian supermarket group Ahold Delhaize.

Around 65 percent of Ahold Delhaize's business stems from operations in the U.S and investors appear optimistic that President-elect Donald Trump should be able to enforce his campaign promises. Tax cuts, increased infrastructure spending and deregulation are prominent pledges by the New York businessman who is due to be inaugurated as President of the U.S. on Friday.

However, Dick Boer, chief executive of Ahold Delhaize, was cautious that the pending administration would necessarily lead to higher inflation in the U.S.

"First it has to be proven... the (U.S.) President will only be in the White House as of tomorrow... he has a lot of plans which hopefully also he delivers," Dick Boer told CNBC in Davos, Switzerland.

"Of course, if the economy starts growing and people start having a bit more confidence then also, of course, our business will benefit from that," he added.