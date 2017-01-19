    Davos - World Economic Forum

    Trump success would boost retail market: Ahold Delhaize CEO

    President-elect Donald Trump policies to boost the economic performance in the U.S. would compound consumer confidence and help the retail market grow, according to the chief executive of Dutch-Belgian supermarket group Ahold Delhaize.

    Around 65 percent of Ahold Delhaize's business stems from operations in the U.S and investors appear optimistic that President-elect Donald Trump should be able to enforce his campaign promises. Tax cuts, increased infrastructure spending and deregulation are prominent pledges by the New York businessman who is due to be inaugurated as President of the U.S. on Friday.

    However, Dick Boer, chief executive of Ahold Delhaize, was cautious that the pending administration would necessarily lead to higher inflation in the U.S.

    "First it has to be proven... the (U.S.) President will only be in the White House as of tomorrow... he has a lot of plans which hopefully also he delivers," Dick Boer told CNBC in Davos, Switzerland.

    "Of course, if the economy starts growing and people start having a bit more confidence then also, of course, our business will benefit from that," he added.

    Forget about Brexit

    KOEN VAN WEEL | AFP | Getty Images

    The recently merged Dutch-Belgian operator of U.S. supermarket stores reported an increase in its fourth-quarter sales of 54.5 percent compared to the previous year. As a result, Ahold Delhaize shares were up by about 5 percent during mid-afternoon trade on Thursday.

    Boer cited encouraging growth in the Netherlands as a key reason to the successful fourth quarter sales.

    "We believe that with the European economy hopefully also getting more some traction, (then) forget Brexit for a while, focus on Europe, that's where our business is and hopefully also we will see some traction here," he added.

