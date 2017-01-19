Trump's election might be surprisingly useful for trade: Ex-minister

President-elect Donald Trump has raised concerns around the world with his protectionist pledges to scrap trade deals as soon as he enters the White House. However, his approach might be "surprisingly useful," a former trade minister told CNBC.

"The current situation – as unsettling as it might be for us technocrat elites – is actually the most interesting time I can remember in easily a decade," Thomas Lembong, chairman of the Indonesian investment coordinating board and former trade minister told a CNBC panel at the World Economic Forum on Thursday.

"I think it may end up being surprisingly useful that President Trump is coming in and shaking things up to such an extent.

"Even if after this we come back to the old ways, at least we had a debate, we've had the controversy, it's crazy, it's madness, but why not? Shaking up things once in a while is good."