UK leader Theresa May: 'I'm a promoter of free trade, I believe in free trade'

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May rubber-stamped her globalist agenda to CNBC Thursday, underlining that the country will not give in to protectionism and isolationism.



"If we look at free trade and globalization, I'm a promoter of free trade, I believe in free trade. I believe that it brings economic growth and prosperity. And globalization does," she told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



"But it must accept that some people they do feel like they have been left behind," she added.