Live: Watch UK Prime Minister Theresa May take to the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to take the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, where attendees will be listening closely to see if the British leader gives any further details on the country's Brexit negotiations.

On Tuesday, the U.K. Prime Minister laid out the country's plan for a clean break from the European Union, aiming to clear up uncertainty over the the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU.



"I want this United Kingdom to emerge from this period of change stronger, fairer, more united and more outward-looking than ever before. I want us to be a secure, prosperous, tolerant country, a magnet for international talent," May said on Tuesday.



At the World Economic Forum, May will also be joined by other representatives from the U.K., including its finance minister Philip Hammond and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

