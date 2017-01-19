    Real Estate

    US housing starts total 1.226M in Dec vs. 1.20M starts expected

    A worker stands on the roof of a home under construction at a new housing development on November 17, 2016 in San Rafael, California.
    Getty Images

    U.S. homebuilding rebounded more than expected in December, suggesting that the housing market contributed to economic growth in the fourth quarter.

    Housing starts jumped 11.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.23 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. November's starts were revised up to a 1.10 million-unit rate from the previously reported 1.09 million-unit pace.

    Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts increasing to a 1.20 million-unit rate in December.

