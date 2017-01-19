Wall Street eyes Mnuchin hearing, Yellen speech

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday as traders eyed the confirmation hearing of President-elect Donald Trump's Treasury pick, Steven Mnuchin.

Congress may ask Mnuchin questions about his role in his former firm's foreclosures on homeowners, but markets are also going to watch for the former Goldman Sachs partner's comments about the dollar. Comments about China and its currency will also be of big interest.

Traders also will take note of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments when she speaks about the economic outlook and conduct of monetary policy in San Francisco at 8:00 p.m. ET.

On the data front Thursday, initial claims, housing starts and the Philly Fed survey are all due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front Union Pacific and Bank of NY Mellon are among companies set to report before the bell. American Express and IBM are among companies set to report after the bell.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.26 percent lower on Thursday morning. The European Central Bank is meeting in Frankfurt today, and is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report