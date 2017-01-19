Netflix shares surged to a record Thursday after the movie-streaming company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings, highlighted by a surge in international subscribers.

Below is a summary of what Wall Street firms are telling clients to do with the stock now.

Cantor Fitzgerald

"We're maintaining our Overweight rating on NFLX, and raising our PT [price target] to $160 from $135, on the back of the company's best quarter ever for customer net additions, which drove a beat on virtually every metric. The company's model of launching high-quality originals, rolling out the service worldwide on a massive scale, localizing content and instituting price hikes when appropriate has been working, fueling strong Y/Y growth, which we view as sustainable."

Even though the U.S. market is maturing, analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald believe the potential for international growth remains "massive."

The 12-month price target from the firm implies a gain of 20 percent from Wednesday's close.

"NFLX's long-term value creation potential, leadership position, global scale and singular focus keep us positive on the stock," the note said.