Wall Street wavers ahead of Trump's Friday inauguration

Netflix (NFLX) shares were surging more than 7 percent in premarket trading, after posting subscriber numbers that crushed its own guidance. The streaming video service also beat estimates on earnings and revenue. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is running into some resistance from Indian government officials, as the U.S. tech giant asks for concessions in return for agreeing to assemble iPhones in that country. (Reuters)

Twitter (TWTR) is finally doing away with the "Buy" buttons that allowed users to purchase items from within a tweet. The shutdown comes eight months after Twitter's head of commerce left the company. (Recode)

Panasonic wants to expand its partnership with automaker Tesla (TSLA) beyond batteries. Panasonic CEO Kazuhiro Tsuga said he wants the to two companies to partner on self-driving technology as well. (Reuters)

Japanese conglomerate Toshiba fell nearly 16 percent, deepening concern about the company's future ahead of an announcement coming soon on losses in its U.S. nuclear business. (WSJ)

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) CEO Hunter Harrison accelerated his planned departure, leaving immediately. Harrison is said to be partnering with an activist investor to target rival CSX (CSX), which was surging in the premarket. (WSJ)

The Obama administration rushed to complete a raft of investigations of big business before relinquishing power, reaching settlements worth around $20 billion in the past week alone with megabanks, automakers, drug companies and others. (WSJ)

The Defense Department and Lockheed Martin (LMT) are engaged in negotiations that could bring below $100 million for the first time ever the price per F-35 fighter jet, which recently drew Trump's ire as too costly. (Reuters)

Anonymous, the loose collective of online hackers, issued an ominous warning, tweeting a call to action to followers to expose any potential compromising information they can find on Trump. (NBC News)

Former President George H.W. Bush has been moved to an intensive-care unit at a Houston hospital with pneumonia. Ex-first lady Barbara Bush was also admitted to the same hospital as a precaution. (AP)

An earthquake-triggered avalanche slammed into a resort hotel in central Italy, leaving up to 29 hotel guests and workers either missing or dead. Rescue workers were searching the area the buried structure. (NBC News)

Dozens of firefighters were killed when a burning high-rise in Iran's capital collapsed. The fire was at Tehran's iconic Plasco building, which was attached to a multistory shopping mall. (NBC News)