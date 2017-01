People in the euro zone don't have enough money in their pockets due to labor taxes being too high, said the President of the Eurogroup at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

An overhaul of the tax system is essential to empower euro zone citizens and improve their spending capacity, Jeroen Dijsselbloem argued,in response to questions about how to both boost growth within the region and quell the ongoing surge of support for populism.