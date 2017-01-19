What to trade ahead of the inauguration: 7 plays

The "Fast Money" traders discussed stock market moves to make ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

Trader Guy Adami said the collective thought for inaugurations is to buy into the swearing-in ceremony and sell the inauguration.

After Trump was elected, the stock market surged but the three major indexes closed lower on Thursday. The Dow closed 70 points lower, falling as much as 100 points earlier in the session.

Adami also says the market could make back its losses and hit the psychologically significant Dow 20,000 benchmark once he is sworn in.

Trader David Seaburg said if the sell-off continues, he's looking for opportunities in the financials and he said he sold United Airlines and took profits on Thursday.

Trader Karen Finerman said she likes United Rentals, because of Trump promise to invest in infrastructure.

Steve Grasso said he likes Monsanto, Time Warner and NXP Semiconductors because he expects their mergers to go through in the new administration.

Guy Adami said he likes Tesla, citing a positive 2016. Adami said shares will reach an all-time high in 2017.