Why Cramer is sick and tired of investors claiming Donald Trump is unpredictable 6 Hours Ago | 12:37

Jim Cramer is in favor of the stock market getting a sell-off out of its system this week, so investors can stop freaking out.

In fact, he is sick and tired of hearing investors say that president-elect Donald Trump will be so unpredictable that the stock market cannot trust him.

"It is like they are saying get ready for four years of non-stop turbulence … I am more confident than that," the "Mad Money" host said.

There were several events that gave Cramer faith in Trump's predictability. The first was when Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, appeared in front of the Senate Finance committee on Thursday.

Cramer was impressed by Mnuchin's consistency of responses when referring to Trump's tripod of corporate tax reform, repatriation and deregulation. Mnuchin said nothing to contradict the tripod, which confirmed to Cramer that the economy will grow under Trump, since Mnuchin will likely be the point person to pass these big changes.