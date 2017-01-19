    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Why Cramer is sick and tired of investors claiming Donald Trump is unpredictable

    Jim Cramer is in favor of the stock market getting a sell-off out of its system this week, so investors can stop freaking out.

    In fact, he is sick and tired of hearing investors say that president-elect Donald Trump will be so unpredictable that the stock market cannot trust him.

    "It is like they are saying get ready for four years of non-stop turbulence … I am more confident than that," the "Mad Money" host said.

    There were several events that gave Cramer faith in Trump's predictability. The first was when Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, appeared in front of the Senate Finance committee on Thursday.

    Cramer was impressed by Mnuchin's consistency of responses when referring to Trump's tripod of corporate tax reform, repatriation and deregulation. Mnuchin said nothing to contradict the tripod, which confirmed to Cramer that the economy will grow under Trump, since Mnuchin will likely be the point person to pass these big changes.





    President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the Chairman's Global Dinner at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
    Kevin Dietsch | Pool via Bloomberg | Getty Images
    President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the Chairman's Global Dinner at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Cramer has also watched earnings, and the big numbers from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Netflix and United Continental are all consistent with an improving economy. Jobless claims and housing start figures also backed up this notion.

    "The fact that both the big picture economic data and the companies themselves are telling us that business in this country has turned a corner gives me confidence that a Trump sell-off isn't really warranted here, so if we get one we can take advantage of it to do some buying," Cramer said.

    If earnings can still boost stocks and takeover rumors can drive them higher, then Cramer considers any pullback in the averages to create a buying opportunity.

    However, he does have a few worries. Retail remains a difficult sector and there are concerns about healthcare, biotechnology and pharma stocks. It seems natural to Cramer that Trump will mention how he wants to reduce drug prices. These companies will also take a hit if Obamacare is repealed.

    With the exception of UnitedHealth, Cramer has no faith in most retail or health care companies.

    "As long as the economic message from soon-to-be-president Trump remains consistent with what we heard on the hill, I think this set-up is a good one, even if there is pain before the gain," Cramer said.


