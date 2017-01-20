While restaurants struggle, steakhouses are thriving — here's why

While restaurants have struggled in the last year to keep sales positive, one sector is thriving: steakhouses.

Across the board in 2016, restaurants have seen a slowdown in traffic due to a combination of economic uncertainty, market saturation and a decline in at-home food costs. These factors are straining sales, which are expected to grow only 1 percent year over year in 2017.



"Steakhouses outperform other full-service chains," Darren Tristano, president of food consulting firm Technomic, told CNBC. He said these restaurants are more insulated against headwinds that typically affect fast food chains, like higher gas prices and unemployment.

There are four key reasons steakhouses are poised for success: