6 ways to cut commuting costs from someone who saves $1,000 a year on transportation

When you live in an expensive city like New York, you're always looking for ways to cut costs ... especially when your weekly budget is $60. One way I'm cutting back is by trading in cabs and public transportation for my own two feet.

When it comes to getting to and from work each day, rather than paying for the 12-minute subway ride, I walk the 35 blocks.

This is actually something I've been doing since I moved to New York City. Sure, walking takes about three times as long as the subway, but the earlier wake-up call is well worth it. I cut $117, the price of New York's monthly Metro pass, from my expenses. That's $1,404 a year.

Plus, the daily 3.4-mile round trip is built-in exercise and quality thinking time.

I'm lucky to live in a pedestrian-friendly city within walking distance of my office. If walking to work is completely out of the question for you, here are a few other ways to cut back on commuting costs.

