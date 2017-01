Trump will deliver his inauguration speech later Friday and traders will be keenly listening to what he will say – and how he says it – as he speaks to the nation as president for the first time.



It's more likely, however, that the president-elect will gloss over details in his speech whilst at the same time sending a strong message for change.

In oil markets Friday, Brent crude was around $54.35 a barrel, up 0.35 percent, while U.S. crude was at $51.63 a barrel, up 0.51 percent.

CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report