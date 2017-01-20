"You need something to keep people anxious and waiting for the new car to come out. It’s like how you don’t see the bride until she walks down the aisle"

Changing bodywork, however, affects weight and handling characteristics. To sort out ride and handling, companies usually switch to the body structure of the upcoming car. Then, bulky, foam padding is added to cover up important details and disguise the shape of the car.

"These are typically for vehicles with very telling proportions like an MX-5 [Miata]," Ken Saward, a senior design manager at Mazda North America told CNBC. "They may put a station wagon back on it so you can't possibly render what the vehicle underneath looks like."

Eventually, however, car companies have to test the real-world fuel economy, performance and durability of new designs. The padding, which disturbs aerodynamics and blocks cooling, has to go. With all of the bulky trickery and testing mules gone, they begin to play games with your eyes.

That's where the special version of camouflage comes in. Most of these patterns are derived from World War I-era "dazzle" camouflage, which was designed to be difficult for an eye to focus on. Such vessels were devised to make it difficult for enemies focusing on a ship, or to determine its speed and distance.

Because the human brain is so pattern-oriented, it has a difficult time discerning details of a shape when a pattern is layered on top.

"When you do camouflage pattern for hunting, the goal is that animals can't see you because all of the different lines break up the pattern of a person," Edward Rupp, owner of Graphik Concepts, told CNBC. "On cars, it's the same thing."

Graphik Concepts, based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, has worked with automakers like General Motors and Nissan for more than 20 years supplying camouflage and other wraps to the automotive juggernauts. Over that time, they've cloaked dozens of prototypes.

The patterns they've developed help to hide shadows, making it difficult to determine a surface's shape or style. With key details obscured, it's often near impossible to recognize a vehicle if it's draped in camo.

"The goal is that you don't know what the car looks like until GM releases it," Rupp said. "When you see it camouflaged, you can't tell what the body contours are. Especially from a distance."